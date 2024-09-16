If you’re a die-hard Indiana Jones fan, don’t miss out on the Premium and Collector’s Editions of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, now available for pre-order at GameStop.
Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle
Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games on Xbox Series X|S this year and from GameStop Pre-orders are now open for the two special editions Premium Edition and the rich Collector’s Editionthe latter purchasable exclusively in the stores of this chain. Let’s see prices and details.
Regardless of the edition you purchase, by pre-ordering the title from Bethesda and MachineGames you will receive as a pre-order bonus the additional content pack with the “Travel Outfits” and the “Lion Tamer Whip”.
Collector’s Edition – GameStop exclusive
There Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle Collector’s Edition It is undoubtedly an edition designed for the most die-hard Indiana Jones fans. It is offered at the price of 199.98 euros and includes all digital content from the Premium Edition, including three-day early access and the Order of the Giants DLC, plus a 28cm globe with hidden compartmenta replica of the diary used by Indiana Jones and an exclusive maxi-format steelbook and the “Everything-Creating” relic engraved with the code to redeem the digital version of the game.
If you are interested you can pre-order the Collector’s Edition at this address. To recap, here’s what’s included:
- Replica of the “All-Creating” Relic with Game Code (Digital Premium Edition)
-
28cm Ancient Circle Globe with Hidden Compartment
-
Diary of new adventures
-
SteelBook Maxi Case
-
Up to 3 days early access
-
Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle: Order of Giants Story DLC (Post-Launch)
-
Digital Artbook
-
Temple of Doom dresses
