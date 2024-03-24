Do you want to remodel your living room to enjoy family entertainment moments in comfort and style but want to save? In addition to taking advantage of every space in your home to make it look organized, you can also take advantage of a guaranteed rest and with a waterproof offer, This is thanks to the fact that Sears has a reclining room on offer.

These rooms offer comfort, as well as the possibility of optimizing space thanks to their versatile and functional design, therefore, we tell you that Sears has a deal you won't be able to resist: a reclining lounge with trunk included for almost half price.

This is the Toronto Room with 2 recliners and a trunk stool, in Suede Chocolate MADERIAN fabric with an incredible 45% discount. This offer makes this room, which starts at $67,800, is available for just $36,900 plus free shipping.

Take advantage of this opportunity to transform your living room into a cozy and functional space. Remember to avoid direct exposure to the sun and follow cleaning recommendations to keep your living room looking new for longer; Know its characteristics and bring comfort to your home.

Features of the Toronto 5-Piece Room:

⦿ Love seat with left arm: Includes 1 stainless steel cup holder and 1 seat with reclining system. Measurements: Length 135 cm; Depth 90 cm; Height 98 cm.

⦿ Corner: Extend the length of your room. Measurements: Length 100cm; Depth 100cm; Height 98 cm.

⦿ Armless armchair: Perfect to complete the set. Measurements: Length 60cm; Depth 90cm; Height 98 cm.

⦿ Stool with trunk system and 3 back cushions: Offers additional storage space. Measurements: Length 120cm; Depth 90cm; Height 45 cm.

⦿ Love seat with right arm: Includes 1 2-position reclining system and 1 stainless steel cup holder. Measurements: Length 135 cm; Depth 90 cm; Height 98 cm.

⦿ The soft fabric in Chocolate color, imported and with 18 thousand cycles of resistance, guarantees durability and comfort.

⦿ The pine wood structure and imported metal hardware offer quality and resistance, backed by a 12-month warranty against manufacturing defects.