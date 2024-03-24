The movie “Furiosa” from the Mad Max saga will be presented for the first time at the 77th Cannes Film Festivalthe organizers announced on Thursday, nine years after “Mad Max: Fury Road”, the fourth installment of the post-apocalyptic series.

George Miller's film will be screened on May 15 in the presence of actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Tape “Furious”, from the Mad Max saga, will be released on May 24 in Spain and Latin America, will be presented out of competition in Cannes.

“Furiosa: from the Mad Max saga” explores the origins of the heroine who appeared in “Fury Road”, an Oscar-winning film with Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Known for the series “The Queen's Gambit”, she plays the young Furiosa in this prequel.

Captured by a horde of bikers led by the warlord Dementus, she will try to find her way back home.

“The idea of ​​this prequel has been floating around in my head for more than ten years,” said George Miller, quoted in the organizers' statement.

“I am delighted to return to the Cannes Film Festival, with Anya, Chris and Tom,” the statement said.

“There is no better place than the Croisette to discover this film with the public”highlighted the Australian, author of spectacular and popular cinema.

the saga Mad Max It began in 1979 and launched Mel Gibson to stardom.

An eclectic filmmaker, George Miller was president of the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. In 2022 he presented “Three Thousand Years Waiting for You” out of competition, with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news from celebrities