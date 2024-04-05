Sean Combs' son sued for sexual harassment in a complaint that also includes the rapper

Since last November, rapper and businessman Sean Combs has faced five lawsuits of sexual abuse and harassment (one from a former producer and another four from different women, one of them closed by an out-of-court settlement), which have resulted in resulted in a federal sex trafficking investigation. Now, he is back in the spotlight for a lawsuit in which he is named, but in which the main defendant this time is Christian Combs, 26, the third of his seven children, accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh at the end of 2022.

O'Marcaigh has filed a lawsuit against Christian Combs in the Superior Court of Justice in Los Angeles (California). In it she alleges that in December 2022, when she was 25 years old and working on a yacht rented by Sean Combs – also known as Puff Daddy or Diddy – the young man, then 24, drugged and assaulted her. Specifically, she accuses him of “sexual assault, sexual harassment and emotional harm,” as she has made known. the NBC network, which has had first access to the demand. For his part, the young man's father is also one of the defendants, in his case for civil liability, both for being the one who rented the yacht and for complicity with his son in the alleged attack. Neither of them has responded to the accusations, nor have their spokespersons or lawyers.