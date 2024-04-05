Football | Helmarie's EC qualifiers got off to a sad start

Finland missed opportunities in Oslo.

Finland the women's national football team's European Championship qualification was already known to be difficult, because Helmarit plays in the A-league of the toughest countries. At least the opening match turned out to be a rough start for Finland, as Norway celebrated a 4–0 home win in Oslo.

Italy and Holland play in the same group as Finland and Norway. The best two of the group will advance directly to the EC final tournament to be played in Switzerland in the summer of 2025. The two worst in the group get to the further qualifiers, so at least that place is already certain for Finland.

Helmarit started the match quite cheerfully, but Norway showed its level as the opening half progressed. Throughout the match, Finland had great difficulty in getting into scoring positions – better in the middle than on the wings. Norway, on the other hand, pressed sharply when needed and was dangerous on the offensive end.

The first time was the ball Tinja-Riikka Korpelan behind the back in the 24th minute of the game. It was Celin Bizet Ildhusöy, who fired a low drive into the back corner. At the end of the opening half Sophie Haug pushed the home team to a two-hit run away.

In the second half Thea Bjelde and Elisabeth Terland increased the home team's runaway distance. Bjelde's goal came in the 78th minute, when the ball bounced off his shot Natalia Kuikan from the foot to the Finnish network. Three minutes later, Terland scored the final numbers.

From Norway missing from the match due to injuries Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen, Maren Mjelde and Frida Maanum. Among other things, Helmareit were on the sidelines Emmi Alanen and Elli Pikkujämsä.

Helmarit said on Thursday on his X account, that defender Pikkujämsä's entire club season is over due to a knee injury. In the Norway match, Finland's defense was on the left side Joanna Tynnilä.

Helmarit continues its qualifying campaign next Tuesday, when it meets Italy in Helsinki. On Friday, Italy started their qualifying campaign with a 2–0 home win over Holland.