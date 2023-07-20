Xbox has announced the new DLC for Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island, available for free to owners of any edition of Sea of ​​Thieves on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 PC, Steam and all Xbox Game Pass members. Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island is the result of a collaboration between Rare and Lucasfilm Games that unites the two crews of pirate games to tell a never-before-seen story. The expansion includes three Tall Tales, following the adventures of Guybrush Threepwood in Sea of ​​Thieves and featuring Guybrush, the ghost pirate LeChuck and other characters (and voice actors) from the Monkey Island series. Tall Tales will be released in monthly updates, as free upgrades for owners of any edition of Sea of ​​Thieves and Xbox Game Pass members starting today. This free expansion update takes gamers on a journey of exploration through the Monkey Island universe as they navigate the universes of Sea of ​​Thieves and the Monkey Island series.