Tom Henderson, owner of Insider Gaming, one of the media that has been filtering the most information about the next model of playstation 5assures that there could be a presentation of the console in August and also offered his forecast regarding some details of this new version that everyone is calling playstation 5 slim due to Sony’s tendency to reduce the size of its systems after a certain time after its release.

What is a reality officially announced by Sony is that the playstation 5 that we know now, will be discontinued at the end of the year. Perhaps this is the reason why we can now see promotions and discounts on its price.

Contrary to what people say about the next model of playstation 5Henderson mentions that it is a normal console and not smaller but with a removable disc reading drive:

“I don’t know anything about the recent rumors related to the ps5 slim nor when it will be announced. Logically, with a release scheduled for September, it makes sense that they show the product soon. As for whether it will be called Slim, I tend to think that the console will continue to carry the name of playstation 5 and it will simply be promoted as an improved model. I understand that this new version will completely replace the PS5 current whose last units will arrive in stores at the end of this year. I’ve only seen prototypes. I don’t think it’s ‘Slim’ at all, it’s just slightly different dimensions, but we’ll see,” he stated via Twitter.

On all the PS5 Pro/Slim rumors – I don’t think it’s a pro or slim, My understanding is that it’s just “gen 2” of the regular PS5. The normal PS5 will cease production at the end of this year and the new model will start in April and begin selling in September. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 23, 2023

Editor’s note: I had not noticed that by inertia we are calling playstation 5 slim to this console that is very possibly just a new version. I see a slight reduction in size as very possible simply by changing the shape of the white “fins” of the current model. Even going back to the standardized rectangular prism.