Se son rose: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4
Tonight, Saturday 10 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Se son rose will be broadcast, an Italian film from 2018, written, directed and starring Leonardo Pieraccioni. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot
Leonardo is a stubbornly single fifty-year-old who is a successful journalist on the web, covering high technology and has a 15-year-old daughter, Yolanda, the legacy of a failed marriage. Yolanda is tired of seeing her father feed on frozen spring rolls and wallow in his regressive infantilism, so she thinks that the key could be a stable relationship. To make him face his countless failures in the sentimental field, Yolanda decides to send all of Leonardo’s exes a text message that says: “I’ve changed. Let’s try again!” And his exes respond, each in their own way.
If They’re Roses: The Cast
We have seen the plot of Se son rose, but who is the cast of the film on Rete 4? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Leonardo Pieraccioni: Leonardo Giustini
- Elena Cucci: Ginora
- Michela Andreozzi: Angelica
- Caterina Murino: Blessed
- Claudia Pandolfi: Fabiola
- Gabriella Pession: Electra
- Antonia Truppo: Little Flower
- Mariasole Pollio: Yolanda
- Francesco Ciampi: Caritas Goalkeeper
- Nunzia Schiano: Mrs. Coscia
- Sergio Pierattini: Monsignor
- Gianluca Guidi: Fabio
- Vincenzo Salemme: Mr. Formisano
- Claudio Fadda: Angelica’s husband
- Alessandro Paci: university usher
- Martina Pieraccioni: Yolanda as a child
- Eleonora Di Miele: skydiving instructor
- Gaetano Gennai: Leonardo’s friend
- Stefano Martinelli: janitor
- Jonis Bashir: Samir
- Carlo Conti: Spectator of the tennis match
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Se son rose live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Saturday 10 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.
