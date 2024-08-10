Se son rose: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Saturday 10 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Se son rose will be broadcast, an Italian film from 2018, written, directed and starring Leonardo Pieraccioni. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Leonardo is a stubbornly single fifty-year-old who is a successful journalist on the web, covering high technology and has a 15-year-old daughter, Yolanda, the legacy of a failed marriage. Yolanda is tired of seeing her father feed on frozen spring rolls and wallow in his regressive infantilism, so she thinks that the key could be a stable relationship. To make him face his countless failures in the sentimental field, Yolanda decides to send all of Leonardo’s exes a text message that says: “I’ve changed. Let’s try again!” And his exes respond, each in their own way.

If They’re Roses: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Se son rose, but who is the cast of the film on Rete 4? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Leonardo Pieraccioni: Leonardo Giustini

Elena Cucci: Ginora

Michela Andreozzi: Angelica

Caterina Murino: Blessed

Claudia Pandolfi: Fabiola

Gabriella Pession: Electra

Antonia Truppo: Little Flower

Mariasole Pollio: Yolanda

Francesco Ciampi: Caritas Goalkeeper

Nunzia Schiano: Mrs. Coscia

Sergio Pierattini: Monsignor

Gianluca Guidi: Fabio

Vincenzo Salemme: Mr. Formisano

Claudio Fadda: Angelica’s husband

Alessandro Paci: university usher

Martina Pieraccioni: Yolanda as a child

Eleonora Di Miele: skydiving instructor

Gaetano Gennai: Leonardo’s friend

Stefano Martinelli: janitor

Jonis Bashir: Samir

Carlo Conti: Spectator of the tennis match

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Se son rose live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Saturday 10 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.