Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Tuesday 6 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday, August 6, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you should take advantage of these weeks of August to commit to love, mend a rift, try to clarify things in view of the end of the summer when Venus will land in your sign. In short, get busy. Courage! Those who have been physically ill, must recover a better shape as soon as possible.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 6, 2024), Venus has stopped being in opposition. From now on, reconciliations and reconciliations in love will be possible. The stars of this month of August will also favor new encounters for singles.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you will feel an increase in vitality over the next few hours. It is impossible to do everything you want to do in August. Especially when it comes to love, there is no need to push yourself too far. As for work, things are going in the right direction.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a very promising period will soon begin. The emphasis is now on flirting, summer adventures and physical attraction, nothing deep or too demanding. If you are single, put reason aside to give space to all your instincts. Courage!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 6, 2024), thanks to the new passage of Venus in Virgo, during the next few hours of this month of August you will finally be able to recover in love and work. Exciting days await you, you will be able to restore brilliance and novelty to a story that is dying out with boredom.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have many practical and financial worries at this time of year. If you are not careful, you could experience strong discomfort, especially if you feel that the other person is not as close as you would like, which can lead to small tensions and arguments in lovers.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 6, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Aquarius: during the next few hours of this month of August you will finally be able to recover in love and work.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO