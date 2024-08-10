The Brazilians Ana Patricia and Dudwere proclaimed Olympic beach volleyball champions on Friday at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, equalling the feat of pioneers Silva and Pires in Atlanta in 1996.

The Brazilian duo won 2 sets to 1 (26-24, 12-21 and 15-10) against their Canadian rivals Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes, at the end of a hard-fought match that had the Parisian crowd on its feet. An attack by Ana Patrícia during the Canadians’ serve that Brandie was unable to return gave victory to Brazil, whose players hugged each other happily after a nail-biting hour-long final.

But with the support of the Brazilian public who did not stop cheering them on throughout the entire match, shouting “Brazil!”, Duda and Ana Patrícia pulled out the ‘jogo bonito’ to lead and win the third set.

DJ fight and intervention

A sign of the rivalry on the sand, both couples began to argue heatedly on the net a few minutes from the end, forcing the organization’s DJ to play the song John Lennon’s image to calm things down. It was an emotional moment, with the audience singing and the athletes smiling, regaining their composure.

