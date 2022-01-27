Sdp | The SDP elects Krista Kiuru, who will be on family leave, today

The names of MP Aki Lindén and MP Kristiina Salonen have been highlighted in ministerial speculation. The election is to be announced after the extraordinary party council meeting.

Sdp will be elected today, Thursday, by the Minister of Family and Basic Services To Krista Kiuruwhich is due to take family leave in the spring.

The election of ministers will be followed with special interest, as Kiuru will play a key role in matters such as the corona pandemic. He is leading a coronation ministerial group focusing on pandemic management.

The election of deputies will be made at an extraordinary party council meeting on Thursday at 4.30 pm. It will be announced immediately afterwards at a press conference starting at 4.45 pm.

The SDP’s party government will first discuss the election of ministers at its meeting, which begins at 8 am on Thursday morning. After that, the SDP’s parliamentary group will meet. The group may issue an opinion.

HS said previously based on party sourcesthat, for example, the first-term MP has been considered a strong ministerial candidate to succeed Kiuru Aki Lindén. Ministerial speculation has also highlighted the third-term MP, for example Kristiina Salonen name.

The higher ministerial recycling of the SDP was not considered likely by HS sources, although it was not ruled out by some.

Kiuru said earlier Me Naiset magazinethat the child is due to be born in late March.

TurkulaiSEN Lindén’s strength has been his strong profile in military affairs. He is a doctor by training and has worked, among other things, as the director of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland and as the CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

Linden received the second largest vote catch in the regional election nationwide, 7,701 votes. This hardly weakens his position.

Salonen also has a background in education and work in the social services sector. He is from Satakunta, as is Kiuruk, which may be relevant in the election of ministers if regional factors are given weight.

Salonen also received a strong vote catch in the regional election, 2,583 votes. It was the fifth largest number of votes in the SDP.

Sources of HS also mentioned, for example, the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs as qualified ministerial candidates Johanna Ojala-Niemelä as well as members of parliament Merja Mäkisalo-Ropponen and Anneli Kiljusen.

The vice-chairman of the party has also been on speculation Matias MäkynenChairman of the Parliamentary Group Antti Lindtman and the Vice-President Antti Rinne.