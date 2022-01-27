Tragedy in the municipality of Scalea, the 30-year-old who fell from the balcony died after 3 days of hospitalization: farewell to Claudia Grisolia

Tragedy in the municipality of Scalea, Claudia Grisolia she died at the age of 30 after 3 days of agony in hospital.

The young woman had gone out to the balcony of his home. He had told her mom that she would relax by listening to some music and told her to call her as soon as lunch was ready.

The dynamics of the facts have not yet been disclosed. Claudia Grisolia is precipitated from the balcony last Sunday. The intervention of the rescuers was immediate. Paramedics carried her in very serious conditions at the Annunziata hospital.

After three days of hospitalization in the ward of intensive care and after the doctors did what they could to save her life, the 30-year-old stopped fighting. Her heart has ceased to beat and the hospital team could not help but note his death.

News that shocked the entire community of Scalea, who knew and loved that sweet 30-year-old girl. On the web they appeared lots of goodbye messages and lots of photos of Claudia.

People wanted to show support and closeness to the family, devastated by the tragedy and they wanted to say goodbye for the last time.

There are no words, only sorrow and bewilderment. RIP Claudia Grisolia you will be missed by all the lucky ones who have known you. Honesty, humility, will, seriousness, sympathy .. YOU! Have a nice trip.

The Per Scalea group joins the pain of those who mourn the death of the young Claudia Grisolia. To relatives, friends and those who suffer from this tragic and sudden loss, our most sincere closeness in pain.

Me too’Scalea municipal administration he wanted to express his condolences to show closeness to his family: