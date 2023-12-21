Thursday, December 21, 2023, 17:39



| Updated 6:08 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Terror. This is what people who were near the University of Prague felt, where there was a bloody shootout by a sniper, who was finally killed. At least ten people have died and dozens are injured. Shortly after it occurred, social networks began to fill with videos that demonstrate the state of panic that has taken over pedestrians in Jan Palach Square. Screams, scary runs… impossible not to be overwhelmed by some of these scenes.