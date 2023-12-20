Waiting for the new one to come into force Traffic Laws, which, as promised by Minister Salvini, will also contain more stringent rules relating to the use of these vehicles, cases of improper use of electric scooters are multiplying. The last one was recorded at Bolognaand the infringements committed by the 29 year old boy who was only at the handlebars for a short time can be counted on the fingers of one hand.

One infringement after another

According to what was reported by Ansa, the man was caught yesterday morning riding his electric scooter on the ring road on the northern carriagewayin the direction of Casalecchio di Reno. What is even more serious, however, is that the 29-year-old was traveling on the emergency lane, but above all that he was doing so against traffic: it was a local police patrol that noticed it, intervening promptly and blocking the vehicle at exit 6.

500 euro fines

The scooter in question, subjected to the necessary checks, has proven itself complies with current regulations. But that didn't “save” the driver from one rain of sanctions against him, of different types: he was in fact reported for riding a scooter on an unauthorized road and for riding against traffic on a road divided into separate carriageways, as well as for not having regulated his speed, thus causing danger and disorder to traffic. To top it all off, the absence of a horn on the vehicle was also found. Result? A series of fines whose total amount is small above 500 euros.