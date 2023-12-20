He attacks nurses with fire extinguishers

It destroyed the triage of the emergency room of the Fabrizio Spaziani hospital in Frosinone with blows from a fire extinguisher and then he has attacked a nurse, injuring him in the face and head. Scenes from the Wild West to those that occurred this afternoon inside the emergency room in the first hospital in the province of Frosinone where a man, in a state of psychophysical alteration, made a clean sweep of furnishings and windows. The agents of the flying section of the Frosinone police station stopped the man they transferred him to the psychiatric ward of the Cassino hospital.

The statement to Nursing Up, the nurses' union

I have just received notification of aaggression implemented at the Frosinone emergency room triage. The promised police force is not there, the existing security guards do their best, but can they act as a member of the police force would? The distinguished patient, armed with a cane, already upon arrival, therefore with premeditation(?), wanted to enter and be examined without going through triage and the appropriate priority assignments. After that he is armed with a fire extinguisher doing the damage as per photograph. The user showed up at the emergency room like a bolt from the blue!

In emergency rooms, iThe healthcare staff are now resigned to everything, aggression, including verbal aggression, is the order of the day, it is a constraint that they cannot give weight to, it is not pleasant, but above all it is stressful to have to work while being subjected to aggression and insults. Unfortunately, the territory does not correspond to the needs of users, which are fair and sometimes even pretentious. We tested the ineffectiveness of local assistance, once and for all, during the pandemic, the territory was not able to monitor positive users, so many went to emergency rooms, swamping them.

That said, we are talking about a 1st level DEA, with 40,000 accesses per year (approximately), a reference hospital for the entire province of Frosinone, which is 3244 km2, which borders Abruzzo to the north (Province of Aquila), to the east with Molise (Province of Isernia), to the south-east with Campania (Province of Caserta), to the south with the Province of Latina and to the west with the Province of Rome. The number of inhabitants (as of 01/01/2011 – ISTAT) is 498,167 with a population density of 153.57 inhabitants per square kilometre.

I often read horrifying comments from users under articles in newspapers and/or general periodicals which describe yet another attack of the moment. They often begin by saying: “I am against violence, but….”, that is to say that there are people, albeit masked, who justify attacks on healthcare workers. This is abhorrent! Unfortunately working in an emergency room is highly stressful, also due to the type of activity, it can happen that a rare moment of calm turns into an urgent event, in which the patient's life requires sudden and quick actions. Having to deal with daily aggression is incomprehensible, violence is violence even if it concerns healthcare professionals, but it often does not have the same value, especially for those who are brutal, describe it or read it. Yet even the much-cited Istanbul Convention*, born in 2012 and periodically renewed, invites States to act against aggression also in the healthcare sector. WE HEALTH PROFESSIONALS! WE ASK FOR RESPECT, WE ARE NOT DOING WHAT WE DO BY VOCATION, BUT AS TRAINED AND EXPERIENCED HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. We didn't learn what we do from social media or from our neighbors, we have studied for years, we have experience throughout Italy, from all over Italy, and often even beyond the Alps.

If what happened in the Frosinone emergency room had not happened, the colleagues would have been able to continue working peacefully, but instead they certainly had to stop to reorganize ideas, adrenaline, material and calm down the other innocent and unaware patients present. Furthermore, it is not uncommon for colleagues who are involved in attacks to be involved in inconclusive briefings, in which the attacked worker is invited: “not to report the attacker, not to make a statement to the press, possibly to defend himself at his own expense .” At the very least I would hope for free legal aid for healthcare professionals who are attacked, rather than inviting them to remain silent.

