The rise in fuel prices is making daily driving a real luxury. In search of

cheaper mobility alternatives, especially in large cities, and apart from public transport, electric motorcycles are becoming the most valued means of transportation. Thus, the registrations of electric motorcycles in the first quarter of 2022 have increased by 94% compared to the same period of 2021. Electric mopeds have grown by 88%, light quadricycles increased their sales by 20.1% and heavy ones by 11.2%.

And the alternatives to cars, such as scooters, bicycles, motorcycles or ‘microcars’, have

many advantages over these, but they also have to follow, in most cases, the same traffic regulations, some specific ones and obligations only for this type of driver. We explain them:

Electric scooter: This personal mobility vehicle (VMP) is prohibited from circulating on sidewalks and urban tunnels. The driver – only one person can travel – must wear a helmet, and can be fined if he tests positive for alcohol or drugs. You cannot use headphones, mobile phones or any other device while driving.

Electric motorcycle or moped: Two-wheel drivers have many benefits such as a lower cost per kilometer, free parking or the possibility of free movement in central areas; but the traffic rules to follow are the same as in the case of cars. In addition, they must always wear an approved protective helmet. Not doing so, or carrying it improperly -even with the mobile connected-, will cost you 4 points on your driving license.

Electric bicycle: It has to meet the same standards as electric scooters, and more. In the city it is recommended that they circulate on the bike lanes and it is mandatory to respect signs, traffic lights and pedestrian crossings – up to 500 euros fine – and, before the latter, they cannot be crossed without first getting off. Also, at night they must have lights, front and back.

‘microcar’: To circulate with a light 4-wheel quad, which does not exceed 45 km/h, all traffic regulations must be complied with as with any vehicle. With the moped license it is enough to drive it, although never on highways or highways.