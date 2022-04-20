The Jubilee Year 2024 of Caravaca de la Cruz marks the objective of attracting more investments through the granting of tax incentives included in the General State Budgets. This was highlighted yesterday at the Palacio de San Esteban (Murcia), at the presentation of the new identity image, which will be used by public and private entities that support the promotion of this event and bet on this pilgrimage destination.

The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño; the mayor of Caravaca, José Francisco García; and the Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, unveiled the new logo that marks the beginning of the Action Plan with which the Region of Murcia is preparing to host this declared event of exceptional public interest.

The event was also attended by the older brother of the Vera Cruz Brotherhood, Luis Melgarejo, representatives of the companies that make up the Camino de la Cruz Foundation, as well as associations and groups from the regional tourism and hospitality sector.

The councilor from Caravaca highlighted “the union of administrations and institutions to face the Jubilee Year 2024 with all the guarantees, an event that is being faced with the necessary anticipation, coordination and planning to take advantage of its immense potential; commissions and thematic work groups have been in operation for a year, which meet periodically to develop projects that meet the different needs».

Ortuño said that “this unique event around the religious devotion of Vera Cruz will be a new milestone in cultural and religious tourism, which is included in one of the priority axes of the Strategic Tourism Plan for the Region.”

The new logo has been built on two basic concepts: the Vera Cruz and the light that it radiates in the form of golden beams, representing the colors of the Caravaca landscape, which invite one to undertake the pilgrimage routes. In this way, continuity is given to the already consolidated brand that was launched in the previous jubilee year, with renewed elements.

As for the projects linked to the next Jubilee Year, the councilor reported that an agreement will be signed with the regional government that will allow the ‘Road to Caravaca 2024’ plan to start, endowed with almost five million euros of European funds for reconstruction after the pandemic. This plan includes the development of twenty actions in the field of historical heritage and tourist infrastructure.

In the Region of Murcia, the number of municipalities involved in pilgrimage routes has doubled for the Jubilee Year 2017.