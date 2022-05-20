In social networks it has been shared the first photo of the spin-off “Velma”, history of the Scooby-Doo universe. The series, which was confirmed by HBO Max in 2021, will have Vilma Dinkley, one of the members of “The Mystery Machine”, as the protagonist.

The first photo of the Scooby Doo “Velma” series

On Monday, actress Mindy Kaling participated in the Warner Bros Discovery Upfront event, where she shared her experience giving voice to this character and the first photo of the animated series.

In the image, we can see Velma in a bathroom discovering a crime scene: a body with the top of the skull cut off and the brain removed.

Although this may be a shocking version for any fan familiar with the typical content of the Scooby-Doo universe, Keep in mind that this story is intended for an adult audience and not for children.

“I hope you have noticed that my Velma is from South Asia. If people don’t like this version, I don’t care,” the actress told the audience.

Little is known about “Velma,” including plot details and the names of the show’s other cast members. However, viewers can anticipate the style of the series, including Velma likely attending college throughout the series. While the mysteries she solves may not all be murders, fans are hoping that some “Scooby-Doo” members will show up.

For now, Screen Rant details that the narrative of this production would be an origin story of the character, time before he joined Scooby-Doo or found the Mystery Machine. Likewise, it has been detailed that this project comes from the hand of Mindy Kaling, screenwriter and star of “The Office”, who will voice the protagonist, who is now of South Asian origin.

What does Scooby Doo’s name mean?

In case you didn’t know, Scooby’s real name is Scoobert. This information, according to the Insider portal, was revealed in the 1988 Scooby-Doo spinoff “A Puppy Named Scooby-Doo”, in which we are brought closer to the adventures of Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Freddy and Velma as children. who solve mysteries.

Where does the Scooby Doo story take place?

Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, and Shaggy are known as Mystery Incorporated. They solve mysteries and catch thieves in the coastal town of Crystal Cove, located in California.