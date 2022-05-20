Michoacán.- A judge linked to process the parents of a two-year-old girl who was beaten to death in the municipality of Uruapan, Michoacán, on March 30.

The mother and stepfather of a two-year-old girl were arrested by elements of the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office for the crimes of femicidefor which a judge linked them to the process and ordered preventive detention as a precautionary measure.

The woman was identified as Marylin Isabel “N”, and her partner, stepfather of the two-year-old minor, as Adán Rodrigo “N”.

According to the investigations, on March 30, the two-year-old girl was taken to the emergency room of a hospital, where she was admitted, unfortunately she lost her life hours later.

The girl died from blunt injuries to the skull, severe abdominal trauma, and 16 bruises on different parts of the body.

The investigation also revealed that at the beginning of the year the girl went to live with her mother and her partner at an address located in the Valle de Las Delicias neighborhood, in Uruapan, Michoacán, from that moment they committed attacks against the minor.