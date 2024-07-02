The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN)ordered this Monday, July 1, to courts and tribunals in Mexico suspend the processing of amparos that are pending regarding the validity of the pre-trial detention, as defined in Article 19 of the Constitution.

This is for the purpose of the SCJN can analyze the figure, after the International Court of Human Rights ordered the country to eliminate the character of preventive detention.

The decision to suspend the procedures was carried out privately by the ministers who make up the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in order to prevent resolutions contrary to the decision taken by the high court.

The minister Lenia Batres GuadarramIn an information card, the Court praised the measure as “a good decision in the current circumstances, as it will provide legal certainty to people who have pending proceedings on pretrial detention.” This statement highlights the importance of protecting the rights of those who are in a legal situation while the future of pretrial detention is being determined.

Pretrial detention has been the subject of intense debate in Mexico and internationally, due to its implications for human rights and justice. The review of this figure by the SCJN could lead to significant changes in the country’s judicial system.