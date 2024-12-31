The residents of Tardienta fight for a decent road: “We will continue until we see the machines work”

The A-1210 highway that connects the Huesca towns of Tardienta and Almudévar has been the subject of numerous claims by the residents of the former due to its advanced state of deterioration and the risks that this implies for road safety. This road of about eight kilometers, essential for communication and the daily transit of numerous vehicles, especially heavy ones, has not received adequate maintenance in more than two decades, which has led the local community to mobilize in search of immediate solutions.

The A-1210 highway is a vital communication route for the inhabitants of Tardienta and Almudévar, as it facilitates access to services, jobs and connections with other towns. Its deterioration has negatively affected the quality of life of residents, increasing travel times and representing a constant risk to the safety of drivers and pedestrians. The lack of maintenance for more than 20 years has led the pavement to a state of exhaustion, with potholes and cracks that worsen in adverse weather conditions.

At the end of November, around 150 residents of Tardienta met to organize actions urging the Government of Aragon to repair the road. Among the agreed measures were protests and traffic cuts. In addition, they planned to collect signatures and request meetings with those responsible for the Highways Directorate of the Government of Aragon.

On December 4, residents gathered in the center of the municipality carrying banners and chanting slogans demanding the urgent repair of the road. A message headed the rally with the motto: “Belated fight for your road!!!” The participation of children carrying posters with messages such as “Dignified road now: shame” reflected the involvement of the entire community in the cause.

A week later, traffic cuts were carried out on the A-1210, both in the morning and in the afternoon, to make the problem visible and demand urgent intervention. Vanesa Pradel, one of the representatives of this neighborhood movement, assured that “we will continue until we see the machines work.”

In response to the demands, the general director of Roads and Infrastructure of the Government of Aragon, Miguel Ángel Arminio, met with the mayor of Tardienta, Miriam Ponsa, and neighborhood representatives to present the comprehensive renovation project for the A-1210. Arminio explained that the action, with a base tender budget of 2,038,019.53 euros and an execution period of four months, will consist of a complete renovation of the existing pavement, improving horizontal and vertical signage, and reinforcing road safety. Work is expected to begin in the first months of 2025 and be completed before summer.

The mayor of Tardienta, Miriam Ponsa, received the announcement with caution, highlighting the urgency of the repair due to the deterioration and danger of the road, especially on rainy days. “What we hope from the City Council and all the neighbors is to see this road with the machines working and finished because it is a need and a demand for many years,” he says.

José Juan Pradel, a member of the neighborhood protest platform, expresses that, if the information meeting had been held earlier, the mobilizations would not have taken place. “We are satisfied with what the general director has told us and we hope that the deadlines they have told us are met,” he asserts. However, the community will remain attentive to the development of the work to ensure that it is carried out as announced. The platform considers that “the improvement of this infrastructure will not only increase road safety, but will also contribute to the socioeconomic development of the population, facilitating transit and strengthening the connection between locations.”

In recent times, efforts have been made to improve several Aragonese roads. The Provincial Council of Zaragoza (DPZ) has started an ambitious plan to improve its road network with an investment of 83 million euros with which it will intervene in more than half of the provincial roads. It plans to fix 25 roads totaling 152 kilometers and the first completed works include the access roads to Moros, Novallas and Pozuel de Ariza.

The A-1602 between Ansó and Berdún, in Huesca, was reopened in November after being closed for nine months due to a landslide in Foz de Biniés. The Government of Aragon invested 425,000 euros in the repair, which included the expansion of the damaged road using a system of breakwater and prefabricated cantilevered pre-slabs.

In December, the regional executive announced an investment of close to 1.9 million euros to improve avalanche protection infrastructure on several roads in the central Pyrenees, including the Bielsa-Aragnouet tunnel, the A-136 road to Portalet and the A- 2606 between Panticosa and the Panticosa Spa.