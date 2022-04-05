Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- It will be this Wednesday, April 6, when the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) define the direction of the Topolobampo fertilizer plant projectGerardo Vargas Landeros recalled.

The mayor of Ahome once again showed his support for this work, arguing that it will be an important economic trigger not only for the municipality but for the region.

He commented that when defining the continuity of this work, it will put the municipality of Ahome, and the port of Topolobampo in the eyes of other countries and important companies that, in the same way, will want to approach to invest.

“It will issue a sentence about what is going to happen with the fertilizer plant, we are going to think that with that result the indigenous consultation will take place; We have to be prepared in case the plant can start, because there will be a large number of people from abroad seeing the municipality.”