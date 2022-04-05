Rainbow Six Mobile is the smartphone version of the competitive shooter made by Ubisoft. The announcement came from the developers, who have wanted to bring the Rainbow Six Siege experience to mobile and smart devices.

From what you can see, Rainbow Six Mobile looks just like its counterpart available on console and mouse and keyboard platform, but on smartphones. In fact it will be a fight in the attack and defense phase five on five, with different environments and operators. You will see attackers using drones, explosives, and various offensive items. While the defenders will have to fortify the area and try to defend everything they have with them.

The matches will be decidedly shorter, since they have to adapt to the speed of smartphones, which often need games from a hit and run. Moreover, will be best-of-three matches and the developers have reorganized the HUDso that it can be more functional and efficient for the small screen.

Additionally, the pool of maps and operators will be smaller than in Rainbow Six Siege. We know for sure that there will be settings like the Bank. Moreover Ubisoft has stated that there will be the most loved Rainbow Six operators. In fact we have seen:

Caveira

Bandit

Smoke

Valkyrie

Mute

Ash

Sledge

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Each operator will have the classic loadout with primary, secondary weapon and special gadgets. So each soldier will be similar to their home console and PC counterpart. Although the matches will be shorter, the game modes will be the same as in the base game, then you will have to make the area safe and to find and defuse the bomb. But Ubisoft has promised that there will be more news never seen before.

The title will be available for both Android and iOSall made by Ubisoft Montreal and is the third game that has an adaptation of for smartphones, the others are: Call of Duty and Apex Legends.