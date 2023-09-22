The sky cleared the clouds shortly before the start of the great battle for the conquest of Qart Hadast. The most epic event of the festivities began at six in the afternoon on a sunny Cuesta del Batel with almost all the seats sold and bringing together more than three thousand spectators. The seats in the stands, at a price of five euros, were sold out on Thursday and at the beginning there were very few chairs available. Although many more people came to see the show overlooking the Wall of Charles III, doubling the number of attendees.

The audience was immersed in the cinematic action from the beginning. They supported each order of Scipio, represented by Francisco Javier Argudo, and were enthusiastically encouraged by each speech of Julio Guillamón, in the role of Hannibal this year.

The show’s usual script was simplified by its director, Alfonso Martínez, to make it simpler and more dynamic, giving more prominence to the movement of the characters. The specialists carried out the most complicated adventures, such as storming the wall or riding a horse. They also used numerous fire elements.

All the military personnel of the Carthaginian troops and the Roman legions participated in the event to recreate the fight between these two states to possess one of the most important treasures of the Mare Nostrum.

This battle broke the record of participants in the history of the festivities: more than 1,200 festivities took up arms on the Cuesta del Batel meadow to defend or conquer the city founded by Asdrúbal.

The warriors used all types of war material in the heat of battle. They used heavy and light weapons, battering rams, catapults, slings, bows, arrows, swords, falcatas and gladius, daggers and daggers, spears with various types of moharras, javelins, pilum, hoplons, scutum, horsemen, bigas and banners.

Heroisms were rewarded on both sides. Mago and his men had a worthy exit from the city and Scipio awarded two mural crowns to his best soldiers.

Roman landing and parade



Before the two armies faced each other for control of the colony, the Roman legions landed in the port of Cartagena before five in the afternoon. They brought forward the planned schedules and many people missed the moment when the legions landed, as happened on Thursday when they changed the place of arrival of the Carthaginian troops. The festivities recreated the arrival of the Latin naval forces under the command of Admiral Gaius Lallius, who joined the legions waiting on land under the command of General Publius Cornelius Scipio.

With all the Roman soldiers on the ground, the general reviewed the legions and harangued them before ordering the attack against the Carthaginian forces that defended the city of Qart Hadast shouting: “A battle can be won by arms but war can be won.” “You win with your mind.”

That the outcome of the contest had already been decided did not discourage the Carthaginians, who proudly resisted the Roman offensives. Finally Publius Cornelius Scipio took the city, just as he did in 209 BC

After the victory, the Great Roman Military March was represented by the capture of the city as a show of power of the legions that arrived at Carthago Nova. Roman legionaries, senators, catapults and floats left from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento to the festive camp, passing through Calle Mayor, Plaza San Sebastián, Puerta de Murcia, Calle del Carmen, Plaza de España, Alameda de San Antón and Soldado Rosique to cross through the Cartagonova bridge.