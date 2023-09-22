Dan Jones summarizes a thousand years of medieval history in seven hundred pages. He doesn’t skimp on references to the present. Some seem a bit tense.

AOn the cover photo of the volume, the author looks confidently into the camera in a tight-fitting black T-shirt with tattooed forearms and a five-day beard. A typical academic historian looks different. But Dan Jones isn’t a university professor, he’s a media phenomenon. After the success of his book about the House of Plantagenet and their struggles for the English throne, which made it onto the New York Times bestseller list in 2012, journalist and Cambridge graduate Jones became the anchorman of several television documentaries about the Plantagenets, the Wars of the Roses, Henry VIII, the history of London and the secrets of British castles. In England, every child interested in history knows him.

At the same time, Jones also continued writing books and published about the Templars, the Magna Carta, the world history of imperialism and – surprise – the Wars of the Roses. The Templar book was published by CH Beck in 2019. The renowned Munich publisher has now released the Plantagenet volume as a paperback and has achieved the triple with the 2021 Medieval book. Dan Jones is now a Beck author.