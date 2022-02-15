Children with the Omicron strain of COVID-19 can often develop swelling of the larynx, the so-called false croup or laryngotracheobronchitis, scientists from the University of Colorado in the western United States said.

The researchers explained that laryngotracheobronchitis is an infectious-allergic lesion of the larynx, which threatens the life of a young patient, as it leads to suffocation. The relevant conclusions were drawn from a study of data from hospitalized children in the United States with a positive reaction to SARS-CoV-2 and comorbidity in the form of a false croup.

“Early reports suggest that the Omicron strain replicates more efficiently in the conductive airways. This may increase the risk of croup in children as they have a smaller airway diameter.

As the chief pediatrician of Children’s City Clinical Hospital No. 9 named after Izvestiya told Izvestia. Speransky, Professor Andrey Prodeus, the cause of throat edema in preschool children in 99% of cases is an acute respiratory infection. At the same time, he added, those infected with Omicron develop a similar disease due to the fact that the new strain has become an infection of the upper respiratory tract.

According to Professor Prodeus, false croup is treated with methods such as anti-inflammatory inhalations using a conventional nebulizer. The district pediatrician should teach parents to provide emergency care to their children who have already developed such a condition and have a tendency to relapse.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Difficult breathing: how Omicron provokes false croup in children