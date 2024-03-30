Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Their distinguished scholars, guests of His Highness the President, may God protect him, left the United Arab Emirates, returning to their countries, after they responded to His Highness’s invitation to participate in the country’s Ramadan program, praying to God to provide him with abundant health, wellness and success. Due to his keenness to enrich the flavors of this blessed month, and to make it a scientific and cultural forum that raises the meanings of virtue, and to enhance knowledge of religious culture, and the tolerant teachings of Islam that establish human values, and affirm cooperation, tolerance, and doing good, stressing that this is the approach of the Emirates, its leadership, and its people since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed. Bin Sultan, may God have mercy on him, who established this good initiative that brings together scholars from all walks of life. Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, thanked the scholars for responding to the invitation of His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, praising the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, for hosting them. Which contributed to the success of its activities in a way that met ambitions. Dr. Al-Darai wished the scholars to return to their homes carrying the most beautiful impressions of the UAE’s leadership and people, and to reflect the approach it follows in showing the civilized face of the true religion, upholding human values ​​and respecting the culture of others and everything that contradicts the tolerant teachings of Islam, calling for positive cooperation among all scholars. Muslims around the world to show an aesthetic image of the values ​​of the tolerance of our Islamic religion, and its keeping pace with all the developments of the times and changes in life. The scholars also thanked the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments for the good reception, hospitality, organization, and selection of titles and programs that keep pace with the spirit of the times and touch the needs of society, expressing the most beautiful impressions of the people of the Emirates and their generosity in receiving and celebrating guests, and their love and loyalty to their country and its leadership, praying to God to preserve the Emirates. And to make it an oasis of goodness whose gifts overflow to everyone. Upon their departure from the country via Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, they were seen off by Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and a number of its officials.