The octopuses They are one of the most mysterious animals that exist, and a new discovery by experts in the world of these aquatic specimens has just reinforced it, since they have discovered a strange signals in their brains never before seen in other animals.

No one can deny the benefits of octopuses; from having the ability to solve very complicated problems, having highly evolved nervous systems like mammals, and even being proposed to take them into space due to their contrastive biochemistry.

Under this framework, it was recently published in the “Current Biology” magazine a study in which it is revealed that brain signals were found in octopuses that they have no explanation some.

After implant electrodes under the skin, which could record up to 12 hours of brain activity, the scientists were able to delve into the mind of cephalopods. So far, the meanings of the recordings have not been encrypted, although the research shows a first step towards understanding the strange brains of these animals.

For the study, the researchers selected three octopuses belonging to the species “Octupus cyanea” (known as the great blue octopus), as it has a large cavity within the mantle where the electrodes could be implanted within the specimen, after being anesthetized.

After they had inserted the equipment inside the octopus, the researchers returned the animals to their tanks, which, after a while, woke up and returned to their normal activity.

Likewise, video cameras were implanted to record what the octopuses were doing to later compare the brain activity with the behavior of each specimen. After finishing the recordings, the animals were slaughtered and the implanted devices were retrieved.

This is how several long-lasting patterns of brain activity were identified, among which were some similar to those observed in mammals. Most surprising, however, was that other patterns are nothing like those in other brains.

“If we want to understand how the brain works, octopuses are the perfect animal to study compared to mammals,” he says. tamar gutnickresearcher at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (Japan) and the University of Naples Federico II (Italy).