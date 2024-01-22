First day of school

The Ducati-day, with the presentation of all the cars made by the Borgo Panigale company for the 2024 season in both MotoGP, Superbike and MXGP, had numerous protagonists. Inevitably, however, many eyes were focused on the mind behind the incredible success achieved by the Desmosedici in the MotoGP in recent years: Gigi Dall'Igna.

The general director of Ducati Corse spoke quite explicitly about the expectations that there are on the new GP24 which will be in the hands of the two-time world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini. With Ducati bringing its opponent 'home', with the arrival of Marc Marquez in the Gresini customer team, it is clear that the pressure on the official team is increasing. Probably also for this reason the engineers of the red team did not skimp on the development of the reigning champion bike, focusing on two fundamental aspects: the motor and the hull.

An 'enhanced' GP24

“The Valencia test is always special – explained Dall'Igna during the presentation – and we focus on long-term aspects, especially on the engine because it will then be frozen. We need to make sure we have driveability, power and also reliability, to be able to compete in the championship with the envisaged engines. In the past we have made big steps forward from a power point of view and in recent seasons it has been more difficult to improve further. This year, however, we have taken an important step from this point of view. Furthermore, the handling seems to have remained what we had with the previous engine and this is not something to be taken for granted“.

Citing a famous commercial from the past however, 'power is nothing without control'. From a MotoGP perspective, this phrase can be interpreted in detail aerodynamics. “The start of a new season is always a very difficult moment, especially for us who have so many bikes to set up – explained Dall'Igna – we all experience the first test with great tension. At Sepang we will also bring a fairing that will be visually very different from the one we have used in recent years. On paper, in theory, it's all nice and easy. But only in Malaysia will we see if the ideas we have and which seem very good are also confirmed as effective on the track“.