No sign of Dani Olmo or Pau Víctor on the LaLiga website. The files of the two footballers with their respective numbers (20 and 18) have disappeared from the Blaugrana squad once the deadline for Barça to register had expired yesterday. This time Joan Laporta did not achieve his goal before the end of the year and the future of both players is unknown.

After nine at night, the employers’ association chaired by Javier Tebas announced in a statement about the squad’s cost limit that Barça had not presented “any alternative that, in compliance with LaLiga’s economic control regulations, would allow it to register no player starting next January 2.”

“It is time for 2025,” Olmo writes on the networks along with Barça hearts

Before this LaLiga statement, the Catalan club reported that it had requested a new license from the Federation for Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, who had to register in LaLiga before January 1. If the RFEF accepts Barcelona’s demand, point 5 of article 141 of the General Regulations of the RFEF would be deactivated, by which the same player cannot be registered twice by the same club during a season. On the other hand, the Blaugrana entity denied that “it has requested or received any moratorium from any other organization for the registration it requests.”

The problems of the Blaugrana entity to comply with the fair play financial have been a constant headache in each transfer window. However, it had never gone to the extent of leaving out a player in the category of the star signing of the season. It is worth remembering that both Olmo, who cost 55 million euros, and Víctor were able to be registered due to the long-term injury of Andreas Christensen, whose file appears again on the LaLiga website once he has recovered – he is pending discharge. Olmo’s contract states that he can be released if he is not registered.





The only reaction from the Terrassa playmaker has been through Instagram, where he has published images celebrating New Year’s Eve accompanied by his partner and friends. His gesture marking the hour – a celebration imported from NBA player Damian Lillard – with the message “It’s 2025 time (it’s time for 2025)” is accompanied by two blue and scarlet hearts.

Barcelona intended to register the footballers with the transfer of the exploitation of part of the new VIP boxes at the Spotify Camp Nou, for which it will charge around 100 million euros. LaLiga was waiting for the Barça entity to complete all the documentation it had required regarding the new contracts and their payment guarantees.

The operation, closed by Laporta in Dubai last week and activated after pursuing, without success, the judicial process to register both players, should also allow Barcelona to return to the 1:1 rule of the fair play financial.





Carles Ruipérez