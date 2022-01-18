The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation annulled six ordinances that suspended the face-to-face work of bodies linked to the folder “due to the high number of confirmed cases of covid-19 in the last week among servers and employees who returned to face-to-face activities”.

The act that renders the decisions ineffective was published this Monday, 17, in an extra edition of Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), after four of them would have been released in the morning. The document does not explain why the government backed down from the determination. The Ministry of Science and Technology is headed by astronaut Marcos Pontes, one of the ministers most aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro.

Yesterday’s ordinances, now cancelled, authorized the suspension of face-to-face activities, except those considered essential, at the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), at the National Astrophysics Laboratory (LNA), at the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting Natural Disasters ( CEMADEN) and the National Institute of Technology (INT). Last week, the ministry had already edited ordinances to bar face-to-face work at the Museum of Astronomy and Related Sciences (Mast) and at the National Observatory (ON).

