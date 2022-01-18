This week the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey are completed. Elche – Real Madrid will be played on Thursday and we will know which of the two teams will be in the draw on Friday.
This is not the first Cup tie between the two teams, the first and only time they met in the KO tournament was in the fourth round in the 1988/1989 season and the madridistas got the tie after a 1-1 draw at the Bernabéu and win 1-2 away (2-3 on aggregate).
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Elche – Real Madrid? The match will be played at the Manuel Martínez Valero stadium, Elche, with a capacity for 33,732 spectators, but it will not be full due to the 75% capacity restriction in outdoor events due to the Coronavirus.
When and what time is Elche – Real Madrid? The match will be played on Thursday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m. in Spain (12:00 p.m. in Mexico and 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which TV channel can I watch Elche – Real Madrid? In Spain, through DAZN. In Mexico, on Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports.
Where can I watch Elche – Real Madrid ‘online’? For those who prefer to watch it online, they can do it in Spain through DAZN. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela DIRECTV Sports App and directvsports.com. And in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN App.
What was the last result between Elche and Real Madrid?
The last time these two teams met was this season on matchday 12 and the match ended in a 1-2 victory for Madrid away from home. Vinicius scored both goals for the white team while Pere Milla closed the gap for the team from Elche.
LAST NEWS
elche
The team from Elche has reached these round of 16 after eliminating Leioa in the first round (0-2), Unionistas in the second round (0-1) and Almería (1-2) in the round of 32.
The last game that Elche played was in the League against Villarreal and they gave the surprise by winning 1-0. With these three points, Francisco’s men move away from the relegation places and are five points above the penultimate, in the absence of completing the day.
For this meeting, the coach will not be able to count on Pedro Bigas who suffers from a psoas tear, nor on Casilla, Piatti, Palacios and Fidel since all four tested positive for Covid-19. In addition, he has doubts about Enzo Roco who could not play against Villarreal due to overload.
Real Madrid
For Real Madrid, this will be their second game in this edition of the Copa del Rey as they are one of the four teams that played in the Super Cup. In the round of 32, the whites took revenge on Alcoyano and won 1-3.
Ancelotti’s team has just been proclaimed champion of the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Barcelona in the semi-finals (2-3 after extra time) and Athletic Club in the final (0-2).
For this game the Italian coach will not be able to count on Militao, who was sent off in the final with a direct red card; Carvajal who tested positive for Coronavirus, nor Marco Asensio who suffers an injury to the anterior rectum. In addition, Bale, Vallejo and Mariano are doubtful due to inconvenience.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Elche: Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Diego, Mojica; Gumbau, Mascarell, Pere Milla, Tete Morente; Lucas Perez y Boye
Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo; Casemiro, Camavinga, Valverde; Hazard, Rodrygo and Jovic
FORECAST 90min
Real Madrid are favorites to advance to the round and anything that isn’t a white surprise in the 90 minutes would be a surprise. But Madrid usually gives us more than one surprise, especially in this type of match and being a one-game tie, anything can happen. Even so, Madrid has the weapons to control the game and prevail in regulation time.
Result: Elche 0-2 Real Madrid
