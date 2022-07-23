A Ferrari from Formula 1 unique of its kind, capable of winning every participation in a competition of F1. The single-seater of the Scuderia di Maranello auctioned by RM Sotheby’s is not only considered one of the most successful Reds in motorsport but it is also the car driven by Micheal Schumacher, capable of hitting a poker of successes while he was behind the wheel of this model. It is a Ferrari F300, the seventh single-seater of the nine made in total by the Italian car manufacturer for that season.

This is 1998, the year in which the Kaiser managed to win six GPs, four of which just as he was behind the wheel of the F300 with chassis 187. In that season, however, it was Mika Häkkinen to become world champion with 100 final points against Schumacher’s 86, thanks also to 8 victories. As for the Ferrari F300 at auction, his first of victories came at the Canadian GP on June 7, 1998: in that race Schumacher started third but managed to make his way to the top of the group before the finish line. It was the seventh race of the season and Schumacher’s second win that year. His second success came a few weeks later, on June 28 at the French Grand Prix, passing from second to first place. The seven-time world champion then finished in first place also at Silverstone in the British GP on July 12th the last victory of the single-seater on sale came on 13 September in Monza in the Italian Grand Prix, a success built from the beginning of the weekend, with the start in pole position in front of the Italian public.

The car was then purchased by a private collector in 1999, the same one who decided to put it on sale today. The buyer’s premium for the car will be 12% of the hammer price up to and including $ 250,000. A price not accessible for everyone, also considering the fact that the car will occupy a place of honor in some private collection.

Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s