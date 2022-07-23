“He told me I had to call him first!”. They could have played together again, Paul Pogba and Paulo Dybala, companions for only one year in Juventus before the Frenchman left. Who returned to the topic of his friend’s departure, with whom he recently shared a good portion of his vacation in Miami and a few hours together in Turin before Joya found a team at Roma. The Octopus talked about it to Dazn saying: “I talked a lot with Paulo, I asked him why he didn’t stay here to play a little longer together, he replied that he had already gone away and that I had to call him first … – it’s the reconstruction di Pogba, perhaps neglecting that Juve had already decided for months that they would not renew with the Argentine -. But we always joke … I want him to be happy, I felt happy with the choice to go to Roma ”.