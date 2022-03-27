At the end of a really cursed weekend for now, amid missiles hitting structures close to the circuit, marshals wishing drivers accidents and frightening crashes on the track, news finally arrives that makes you smile. Mick Schumacher, who will not be able to take part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today after the terrible blow suffered yesterday in qualifying while he was behind the wheel of his Haas, is still regularly present at the circuit. To provide this good news was the same American team through a post published on its Twitter profile, in which you can see the young German driver smiling and in good health. Schumacher will therefore probably watch the race from the Haas box tonight, cheering on his box mate Kevin Magnussen, who will start from tenth place on the grid.

In the meantime, from Germany, the incident continues to be dissected, which for long minutes caused fear of the worst about the actual health conditions of the son of art. Yesterday we reported how the impact had occurred at approx 240 km / h, thanks to the data provided by our Federico Albano. Today on Twitter the German journalist Tobi Grüner, of the site Auto Motor und Sportrevealed that the crash that starred Mick Schumacher resulted in a 33G deceleration, recorded by VF-22 # 47 sensors. The 2020 F2 champion spent the night in his hotel room after precautionary checks in the hospital. The side impact protection structure was almost completely ‘gone’, but luckily it did the job perfectly.