The German severely damaged his VF-22 in the very bad accident during the tests in Jeddah, getting away without injury and discharged after the precautionary checks in the hospital.

With Schumacher declared fit to race, Haas could have prepared a new car by snapping it out of the pit lane today, but the team principal made the decision not to, knowing it would be an effort that would have more disadvantages than good.

With little hope of scoring points and a high risk of further damage, Steiner feared that another crash could undermine Schumacher’s return for the Australian GP in two weeks’ time.

Commissioners clean the runway after Mick Schumacher ‘s Haas VF-22 crash in Q2 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“You could work all night and the morning of the race, but with some compromises given the rush,” said Steiner of the decision to withdraw the car.

“The risk of running out of spare parts in Australia, where maybe something happens, was too great. In such cases, you might not even run, so it made no sense to me.”

Another factor in Steiner’s decision not to try fielding Schumacher was that the transport for materials to Melbourne will depart directly from Saudi Arabia, which means there is no possibility to check things in the company before the next race.

“We have to send everything from here to Melbourne, we can’t send it to the UK to check what’s wrong and what’s okay. Plus there are many on the grid who are strong, so it would have been a job with no guarantees to score points.”

Having just started the season, the new cars do not have all the spare parts in large quantities, which prompted Steiner not to risk running out of resources currently available.

“If we don’t race here, then we’ll be 100% okay for Melbourne. It’s always hard to keep up with these things, but we’ll go to Australia with enough spare parts.”