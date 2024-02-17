Today, Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded to the former US President’s statements about joint defense in NATO.

During his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Schulz said, “Let me say clearly that any reduction in NATO’s guarantees of support will only serve those who desire our weakness.”

Trump, the most likely to win the Republican Party's nomination for the presidential election next November, confirmed during a campaign rally that he would not provide American support to NATO partners who do not fulfill their defense spending obligations if these partners were exposed to a Russian attack.

“Russia has prepared its army for this (Ukrainian) crisis for many years and has developed new and dangerous weapons systems at all levels,” Schulz said.

The German Chancellor believed that two years after the beginning of the crisis, everyone must ask whether enough has been done to convey a message that the West is prepared for a long crisis, and he continued: “We must care more than ever about ensuring that our deterrence is compatible with modern requirements.”

Germany comes second after the United States in supporting Ukraine militarily and economically, and yesterday, Friday, it pledged to provide Kiev with an additional arms package worth about 1.1 billion euros.