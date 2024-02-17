An unusual way of protesting took place in a match in the second division of Germany between Hansa Rostock and Hamburgwhich had to be suspended because the fans sent cars filled with smoke to the field.

The international media have reported on the new and dangerous way that German football fans have used to try to set some conditions.

Because?

As it became known, “the protests coordinated by the German League's agreement to negotiate the incorporation of a private capital investor to promote television rights are leaving images never seen before in 'fussball'. Every day, the meetings of the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga They are stopped by the actions of the fans,” reported the Spanish newspaper Marca.

And he added: “Fans against foreign investment reaching their League have thrown tennis balls, chocolate coins, sugus… but the latest has been remote-controlled cars with smoke cans!”

The media warns that the Hansa Rostock-Hamburg of the German Second Division stopped after the cars began to run across the grass, filling the Ostseestadion with white and blue smoke. Security kicked them out.

🇩🇪 Hansa Rostock fans protested in the middle of the match against Hamburg by releasing cars with flares on the field 😂 (The protest is from several fans over an agreement between the club association and private investors that they reject)pic.twitter.com/YkUDkVO9on — Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) February 17, 2024

