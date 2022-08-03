Ex-Chancellor of Germany Schroeder learned from Putin in Moscow about the possibility of launching SP-2

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, hypothetically asked about the possibility of launching Nord Stream 2 (NS-2). This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

According to a Kremlin spokesman, Russia said the gas pipeline was ready for operation. Peskov also noted that with the launch of Nord Stream 2, Russia will be able to supply Europe with 27 billion cubic meters of gas.

Related materials:

Earlier, Schroeder, in an interview with Stern magazine, said that the permit for operation and the early launch of the new SP-2 gas pipeline could solve the acute problem of fuel shortages. In his opinion, if Berlin decides to launch the gas pipeline, this measure will reduce the financial burden on ordinary Europeans.

Tino Khrupalla, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, also spoke about the need to lift economic sanctions against Russia, including the ban on the operation of the SP-2. According to him, this is the only way to avoid an energy catastrophe.