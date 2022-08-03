Absent at the resumption of training, out of Sarri’s game, he let the club know that he only accepted the transfer to the Spaniards. But Lotito does not intend to sell it off

Luis Alberto dribbles. This time on his present with Lazio. Yesterday he did not show up for the resumption of Formello’s training, letting the club know that he was struggling with a feverish attack. Beyond all, the bad mood on the part of the Spanish playmaker shines through. In the last two friendlies, those played in the training camp in Germany last week, he started from the bench: his place in the left lane of the midfield was assigned to Basic. Then, in the second half, with Genoa he appeared listless, against Qatar a little less indolent. He wants to leave, or rather he wants to return to Sevilla, the team where he started.

Assessment – Lazio has been considering his sale for some time also because the Magician did not enter Sarri’s game except for the days when his talent took over everything. President Lotito started with a valuation of 30 million. A strong discount is also possible, but the biancoceleste club must recognize 30 percent of the resale to Liverpool. And in any case, he has already blocked Ilic of Verona to replace him for a figure of about 15 million euros: the Serbian has been indicated by Sarri to rebalance the midfield. Therefore it will be difficult to give the ok to Luis Alberto’s departure for less than 20 million. See also Lazio "closes" the door: here are Maximiano and Provedel, Sarri has the new couple

STOMACH ACHE – Last summer the Magician showed up at the Auronzo retreat five days late. He claimed the sale despite a renewal signed eleven months before until 2025. Or in any case an adjustment (vain request) of the salary to reach the levels of Milinkovic and Immobile (one million difference of his 3 yearly, among various bonuses). He rejoined the ranks except for some other impatience that cost him his starting position at the start of the championship. Then, days of applause with a feeling exhibited with Sarri despite the tactical problems of entering the 4-3-3 of the Commander, which appeared too demanding in the coverage phase. And then the disappointment for the substitutions with consequent tensions inside the locker room.

SITUATION – At the end of the season Luis Alberto, who will turn 30 in September, made it known that he accepted only Sevilla as the only new destination. Who would have tried a first approach by offering fifteen million and Oliver Torres. Lazio asks only for economic compensation. And the Andalusian club, even after the sale of Koundé for 50 million to Barcelona, ​​did not show up: the ds Monchi highlighted other market priorities. Luis Alberto hopes that the situation will change. Lazio does not intend to sell it off. He is aiming for at least those 20 million to be recovered even with a loan, however, linked to a redemption obligation. Meanwhile, today in Formello they are waiting to find out if Luis Alberto still has a fever. See also Udinese turning point: via Gotti, the Paco Jemez track is hot for the bench

August 3, 2022 (change August 3, 2022 | 12:06 pm)

