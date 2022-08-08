Home page politics

The SPD arbitration commission sees no violations: Gerhard Schröder can remain in the party. That was decided on Monday. Klingbeil still sees him as “politically isolated”.

Update from August 8, 6:05 p.m.: After the decision of an SPD arbitration commission on Gerhard Schröder’s party whereabouts, his lawyer said he was “relieved”. “No other decision was to be expected,” said Michael Nagel New Osnabrück newspaper. “Right from the start, former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder clearly distanced himself from the war, describing Russia’s decision as a mistake. At no time did it become clear to me what was supposed to justify behavior that was harmful to the party, ”said the lawyer.

Schröder trusted “that the democratic structures would work in the SPD and that reason and objectivity would prevail,” stressed Nagel. “He could do that – that’s not only good for the SPD, but also for Germany. Because this party sees itself as one of the pillars of German party democracy.” As such, it should not turn to the wind without wanting to run the risk of losing its bearings, Nagel told the newspaper. The SPD must therefore be able to accept that Schröder, as former chancellor, is campaigning for a negotiated solution to the Ukraine war. The SPD also had to put up with the fact that the ex-chancellor “uses his opportunities, which, thanks to his friendship with Vladimir Putin, are open to him like few in this world”.

SPD Commission decides: Schröder can remain in the party – Klingbeil reserved

Update from August 8, 3:09 p.m: SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has been reluctant to provisional Failure of the party order proceedings against Gerhard Schröder voiced. “The arbitration commission in Hanover has made a legal decision,” emphasized Klingbeil in Berlin. “For us it is clear: Gerhard Schröder is politically isolated with his positions in the SPD,” he clarified.

SPD Commission sees no violations: Schröder can remain in the SPD

Update from August 8, 1:59 p.m.: The former Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schröder did not violate the party order of the SPD with his commitment to Russian state-owned companies. A violation could not be proven to Schröder, the arbitration commission of the SPD sub-district Hanover decided in the first instance.

The decision can be appealed within two weeks.

Party order procedure: is Gerhard Schröder flying out of the SPD today?

First report from August 8th: Hanover – out or in? What will become of Gerhard Schröder within the SPD? Quite a few comrades want to throw the former chancellor out of the party. You are close to the former prime minister of Lower Saxony to Russian President Vladimir Putin politics an eyesore. recently had Gerhard Schröder announced the immediate commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline required. Added to this are Schröder’s public appearances in recent weeks and months in connection with the Ukraine conflictsome of which were followed with great astonishment in Germany, such as kreiszeitung.de reports.

Gerhard Schröder expelled from the party: legal hurdles are very high

But before a person can be expelled from a party, legal hurdles have to be overcome. These are very high. A decision is expected to be made during the course of today, Monday, August 8, 2022. The Arbitration Commission of the SPD sub-district is responsible Hanover in the state association of Lower Saxony. Already had in the past Schröder’s statements cost him various offices. Among other things, he Former chancellor returned honorary citizenship to the city of Hanover.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, the arbitration commission of the SPD sub-district Region Hannover will decide on the future of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in the ranks of the Social Democrats. (Archive image) © Kay NIetfeld/dpa

However, the managing director of the SPD district of Hanover, Christoph Matterne, has not yet been able to say when exactly the decision should be made. Schröder can appeal against the decision of the arbitration commission of the SPD sub-district in Hanover within two weeks.

The arbitration commission of the SPD sub-district Hannover region is responsible in this case, because Schröder is a member of the SPD local branch Oststadt-Zoo. But the arbitration commission is not the end of it: there are also two other instances within the party that can be appealed to. On the one hand, there is the SPD district of Hanover. If no agreement can be reached here either, the Federal Arbitration Commission of the Social Democrats can ultimately intervene.

Gerhard Schröder has been criticized for his closeness to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin

Schröder has long been criticized for his close ties to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and the Russian oil and gas industry. In the opinion of many SPD comrades, even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, he did not sufficiently distance himself from Russia. Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil (SPD) had repeatedly criticized Schröder recently.

17 regional party associations have therefore applied for regulatory proceedings against him; there were also other applications that did not meet the formal requirements. The arbitration commission in Hanover negotiated in mid-July in a party-public manner, but with the media excluded. Schröder himself did not appear and had not sent a lawyer.

However, the legal hurdles for a party penalty or even an exclusion are very high. Should the Arbitration Commission come to the conclusion that Schröder has caused serious damage to the party, a reprimand or a temporary suspension of the member’s rights would also be possible as party penalties.

SPD leader Saskia Esken calls for Gerhard Schröder to be expelled from the party

SPD co-chair Saskia Esken sharply criticized Schröder for his recent statements about Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s alleged willingness to negotiate in the Ukraine war. “Gerhard Schröder does not act as an ex-chancellor, but as a businessman, and that’s how we should interpret his statements,” Esken told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “With everything he does and says, he acts in his own interest and in that of his business partners.”

At the end of July, the former Chancellor visited Putin again in Moscow and then gave an interview to the magazine “Stern” and the broadcasters RTL and ntv. Claimed in the interview Gerhard Schröder that the Ukraine conflict was resolved through negotiations “The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution.”

Esken said about the party order procedure: “There are numerous applications and the party order procedure is ongoing. How that turns out doesn’t depend on my opinion, it’s a legal question.” The SPD leader herself had already suggested that Schröder leave the party a few months ago. (With material from the dpa)