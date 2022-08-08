Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has received a certificate of environmental achievement for paper waste recycling and a green certificate for electronic waste recycling, from both the global “ProShared” and “Enviroserve” corporations specialized in waste recycling, for its efforts in developing effective and innovative plans to support Principles of environmental, social and economic sustainability. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has taken important steps to reduce the levels of its environmental and carbon footprint at the level of its operations, as part of its long-term vision that focuses on promoting principles of sustainability. The bank is currently participating in a number of waste recycling initiatives, which have achieved important results, including preserving the equivalent of 329 trees, saving 7,358 gallons of oil, 77,456 kilowatts of energy and 135,506 gallons of water.