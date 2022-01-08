Genoa – Schools without teachers, janitors, administrative assistants. “Monday will be the delirium and it will be just the beginning,” said the vice-principal of a city high school yesterday, cutting out the periphrases, to define the resumption of the school after the Christmas holidays. Even the CGIL school, after meeting with Minister Patrizio Bianchi on the new rules for quarantines, reiterated: “Schools risk not opening or closing shortly after, because in many cases, even today, the staff is in quarantine or on sick leave, let alone what may happen from Monday ».