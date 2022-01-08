The length of the bridge will be 1.35 km, and it consists of 16 concrete panels inside the water, and 3 marine steel panels over the river navigation path.

The onshore concrete part consists of 17 axes, using a “slab system” on stilts with a total length of 280 meters, and the total length of marine steel plates is 210 meters.

The moving part of the bridge will be, using a hydraulic vertical lifting mechanism, according to the company’s statement. The third part of the railway bridge will be constructed using the earthen dam method, to connect the existing railway line with the bridge, and its length is 839 meters.

The project generally includes about 2,200 tons of steel structures, which are manufactured and installed in Egypt.

Professor of Road Engineering at Ain Shams University, Hassan Mahdi, said that this bridge is similar to “a railway bridge, with a navigation hatch that moves with mechanical hydraulic levers.”

He added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the bridge will be opened during the crossing of sailboats using the vertical lift system.”

He pointed out that “Egypt had something similar to it, which is the Abu El-Ela Bridge, which used to operate by the horizontal rotation system,” explaining that “the bridge, instead of rotating horizontally, will be opened by a vertical lift method.”

The “Abu El-Ela Bridge” is a bridge that was established during the reign of Khedive Abbas Helmy I, with the aim of linking the Zamalek area and the Bulaq area in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The bridge was completed, constructed and opened in 1912, and the real breakthrough in the implementation of the Abu El-Ela Bridge was the presence of an opening that opens into two parts, which is similar to the bridge to be built on Qanat al-Khairiya.

The professor of Roads and Bridges Engineering at Ain Shams University explained that “the bridge to be constructed will be part of it inside the water, and the other part outside the navigational course.

Official Gazette

On March 4, 2021, according to the issue of the Egyptian Official Gazette, the ratification came to consider the construction of the new metallic Qanater bridge on the Nile on the Nile railway line (Qalyoub-Menouf-Tanta) as a public benefit work within the governorates of Qalyubia and Menoufia.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the Egyptian Ministry of Transport in the same issue, an engineering consultant office (which was contracted by the Egyptian Ministry) recommended, in 2015, reducing the speed of trains passing on the old bridge to 40 km per hour and the need to replace the current bridge with a new bridge within a period of time from 3 For a maximum of 5 years due to his poor condition.

In October 2019, the project was re-examined again in the presence of the railway leaders, and it was agreed to study a new route for the proposed bridge, to be adjacent to the current bridge, to reduce the costs of the required expropriation as well as reduce the value of the project.

In December 2019, the project consultant submitted a proposal to change the electromechanical system of the movable bridge opening from a horizontal rotation system to a vertical lifting system, so that it does not require a horizontal distance to open the bridge, and at the same time allows the possibility of implementing the new bridge after only 20 meters from the current bridge site in kilometres. 13.100 railway lines (Qalyoub-Menouf-Tanta).

On January 5, the Governor of Qalyubia inspected the works of the construction of the new metallic Qanater Bridge on the Nile on the railway line (Qalyoub-Menouf-Tanta) at a total cost of 1.5 billion pounds to transport the movement of goods and passengers.