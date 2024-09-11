Schools | A school in Helsinki is plagued by a mysterious phenomenon: Children’s belongings keep disappearing without a trace

Schools|An elementary school in Helsinki is plagued by a peculiar phenomenon: children’s belongings regularly disappear from their closets and backpacks. The principal acknowledges the phenomenon as the children’s “jokes”.

Helsinki The Vattuniemi elementary school in Lauttasaari has a phenomenon that has been going on for years, where students’ belongings disappear in a special way, says the guardian of the children studying at the school.

The guardian thinks it’s theft.

The guardian does not want to appear in the story with his name, so that it does not complicate the situation of his children at school.