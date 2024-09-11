Thursday, September 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Schools | A school in Helsinki is plagued by a mysterious phenomenon: Children’s belongings keep disappearing without a trace

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Schools | A school in Helsinki is plagued by a mysterious phenomenon: Children’s belongings keep disappearing without a trace
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

An elementary school in Helsinki is plagued by a peculiar phenomenon: children’s belongings regularly disappear from their closets and backpacks. The principal acknowledges the phenomenon as the children’s “jokes”.

Helsinki The Vattuniemi elementary school in Lauttasaari has a phenomenon that has been going on for years, where students’ belongings disappear in a special way, says the guardian of the children studying at the school.

The guardian thinks it’s theft.

The guardian does not want to appear in the story with his name, so that it does not complicate the situation of his children at school.

#Schools #school #Helsinki #plagued #mysterious #phenomenon #Childrens #belongings #disappearing #trace

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Earthquake today September 11, 2024: all the latest tremors | Breaking News Italy

Earthquake today September 11, 2024: all the latest tremors | Breaking News Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]