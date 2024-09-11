Earthquake today | September 11, 2024 | INGV earthquake list | Breaking news | Italy

EARTHQUAKE TODAY ITALY – In this article you will find all the latest news on the earthquakes in Italy today, Wednesday, September 11, 2024: information on magnitude, epicenter, time of the seismic event, area hit by the earthquake and much more. The list of the main findings of INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology), city by city, region by region, hour by hour. Here are the real-time updates:

6.27 am – Earthquake in the province of Palermo

An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was recorded in Polizzi Generosa, in the province of Palermo, at a depth of 7 kilometers.

4.15 am – Earthquake in the province of Catania

An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 was recorded in Santa Venerina, in the province of Catania, at a depth of 7 kilometers. Another shock, of magnitude 2.0, occurred at 7:06 in the same area at a depth of 6 kilometers.

The tremors of yesterday, September 10, 2024

