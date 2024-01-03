The Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, during its meeting held under the chairmanship of Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Council and Chairwoman of the Committee, today, Wednesday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, approved a report on the subject of the government’s policy regarding standards and programs for granting marriage and programs for qualifying future applicants. To marry.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee: Sheikha Saeed Al Kaabi, rapporteur of the committee, and Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Salem Rashid Al-Maftul, and Mona Rashid Tahnoun, members of the Federal National Council.

The committee also reviewed the report on the government’s policy on enhancing citizens’ participation in the health sector, which it discusses according to three axes: the policy of attracting specialized national medical personnel, qualifying and training national medical personnel and raising their efficiency in the medical sector, and the challenges of national medical personnel at the helm of their work. .