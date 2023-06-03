School graduates | The celebration started calmly in Helsinki, raucous in Vantaa

“It looks worrying,” commented the Itä-Uusimaa police department on the young people’s party in Askola. Otherwise, the end-of-year celebrations have started quickly in eastern Uusimaa.

Schools The closing night has started in Vantaa “unfortunately quickly”, writes the Itä-Uusimaa police department on Twitter. According to the police, the patrols have already, among other things, investigated fights in a fast food restaurant and vandalism in several places.

The police in Itä-Uusimaa have been rushed by intoxicated youth who, among other things, have caused a disturbance in the stairwells by burning carpets and the artificial grass that caught fire on the school field in Tuusula. The police remind that the forest fire warning is valid for the entire Uusimaa area.

“It looks worrisome,” commented the police about the party in Askola. Also in Mäntsälä, “crying young people” called the emergency center.

in Helsinki the end of school had been celebrated peacefully since the beginning of the evening, says the inspector of the Helsinki Police Department Johanna Sinivuori for HS.

According to Sinivuori, alcohol products have been taken from a few young people and their parents have been called. Sinivuori, however, expects the going to liven up as the evening progresses, despite the cold weather.

“It has never stopped me before,” he says.