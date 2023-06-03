Although the public appearances of Luis Miguel They are very rare, they are enough to make their fans go crazy, proof of this was their recent appearance at an airport in Spainwhere the artist was not only seen with some of his fansbut he gave them autographs.

And it is that if there is something that Luis Miguel does not like to do, it is to give autographs, but fortunately for many he did it causing a total stir, since he looks very accessible compared to years ago where getting close to him was impossible .

With a tailored suit, glasses, but above all with a tan that has always characterized him, Luis Miguel It sparked reactions of all kinds, plus his return to the stage is just around the corner, even his tickets would already be completely sold out in various cities.

“Oh noooo! I’m dying right there!!! How lucky!!!”, “I would be paralyzed if I had that opportunity”, “Always beautiful, elegant, beautiful noo noo no no what a joy to see it live”, “Oh no !! What an emotion I love him in the sun I think you had an experience that you will not forget”, “Wow… whatever, but LuisMi is the Sun where he passes, even if he is also the Cockroach King”, write the networks .

It is worth mentioning that Luis Miguel is also very happy in love, because as many already know, he is dating the fashion designer, Paloma Cuevas, with whom he has been dating for several months, so everything indicates that the thing I mean it.

