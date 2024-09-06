Disagreements between students due to a wrong behavior, a sarcastic comment, or for any other reason, are possible at any moment, from elementary to high school.

Sooner or later, the teacher will find himself required to solve a problem of this type. What is the best solution to reduce the severity of the conflict and help prevent it in the future?

School administrations explain that they follow scientific solutions in the event of disputes between students, to enhance the positive school environment, ensure the smooth running of the educational process, and reduce the causes of tension and emotions, stressing that “students’ quarrels are the result of psychological and social pressures that they are going through.”

Fatima Mohammed, an administrator at a private school in the Eastern Province, said that disagreements between students arise for many reasons, such as differences in opinions, misunderstandings, and bullying, stressing that “the school deals with these challenges through a set of scientific solutions that aim to improve relations between students and promote constructive dialogue.”

She explained that one of the solutions she follows in the event of a dispute between two or more students is to enhance school guidance programmes as part of the basic procedures for improving the educational environment and supporting students.

She stressed that these programmes provide a valuable opportunity for students to express their feelings and discuss their problems in constructive ways, which contributes to avoiding escalation and tension within the school walls.

She added that school guidance programmes include a range of activities and resources that aim to develop students’ skills in dealing with personal and social issues, through individual and group guidance sessions, which encourage students to express their feelings and problems in a safe and supportive environment.

She believes that the guidance programme works to enhance students’ communication skills, which contributes to strengthening their relationships with their colleagues and teachers by learning how to express themselves clearly and listen effectively. Thus, students become more able to understand others’ points of view and solve their problems more effectively, in addition to building trust between students and teachers, which enhances the school’s ability to provide effective support to address the challenges facing students.

Psychological and social specialist, Dr. Badria Obaid, stated that cooperation between the family and the school contributes greatly to strengthening values ​​and ethics among students, and helps them deal with problems in a constructive and effective manner.

She stressed that “the family’s contribution to creating a harmonious school environment is a crucial axis in raising students and guiding them towards positive behaviour inside and outside school.”

She called for programs and curricula to be based on positive discipline, and classroom management based on building relationships rather than punishment.

She considered that the family is the first institution in which a child learns basic values, such as dialogue, understanding and cooperation. She said: “When these values ​​are rooted in the home environment, it becomes easy for the student to apply them at school, so it is important for parents to ensure that these principles are instilled at an early age, which enhances the child’s ability to interact with his peers in a positive and polite manner.”

She added, “Parents’ cooperation with the school is not limited to attending school meetings, but rather requires continuous communication to learn about the challenges their children face, whether behavioral or academic.”

She stressed that “through this communication, the family and the school can work together to determine appropriate solutions that help the student overcome problems, and thus avoid the escalation of disputes.”

She stated that quarrels between students result from psychological and social pressures they are going through, noting the need to promote the spirit of dialogue and understanding at home by encouraging children to speak frankly about their feelings and experiences at school, especially when they face problems with their colleagues, which requires directing them towards methods of resolving quarrels through discussion instead of resorting to violence or withdrawal.

“We, as teachers, conduct group activities to teach students self-defense skills in a positive way, helping students think of peaceful, non-escalatory solutions. These activities are not only to foster team spirit, but also to enable students to manage their differences in a constructive way,” said Nour Mohammed, an Arabic language teacher at a private school in Fujairah.

She pointed out that these activities are a fundamental pillar in enhancing dialogue skills among students, as they teach them that there are effective alternatives to avoid aggression, and that resorting to peaceful solutions reflects the strength of awareness and the ability to solve problems in a thoughtful manner based on understanding.

6 Steps to Solve Student Problems

School administrations have identified six basic steps for dealing with cases of conflict and the violent reactions that may result from them among students:

• Recognizing feelings.

• Briefly describe the problem and share positive intentions.

• Listen actively and strive to understand.

• Share your perspective on the problem and its impact.

• Work together to develop an action plan or next steps.

• Check progress and express thanks.